Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Speaker of Iraqi Parliament, on the sidelines of the Seventh Conference of the Arab Parliament and the Presidents of Arab Councils and Parliaments at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Saqr Ghabash stressed the strength of the long-standing, fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq, as well as the UAE’s steadfast approach in supporting all efforts that contribute to Iraq’s stability and meet its people’s aspirations for development and prosperity. He also emphasised the importance of joint cooperation and coordination between the two sides for the benefit of both countries and for regional and international stability.

During the meeting, various ways to enhance cooperation across multiple fields were discussed, with a focus on the significance of parliamentary collaboration between the two councils and the exchange of visits and expertise in the interest of both countries and their fraternal peoples.

For his part, Al-Mashhadani affirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening all bilateral relations with the UAE in every field, praising the parliamentary ties between the two fraternal nations and the mutual cooperation and support extended in various regional and international parliamentary forums.