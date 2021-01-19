Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), highlighted the bilateral cooperation and friendship between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus, which are witnessing significant overall advancement, due to the continuous support of their leaderships.

He made this statement during his meeting with Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, and Yannis Michaelides, Ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties and ways of strengthening them in multiple sectors, including in parliamentary areas. They also exchanged views on several regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Ghobash commended the FNC’s friendship with the parliament of Cyprus, noting that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on their parliamentary cooperation is required, in addition to reinforcing the role of joint parliamentary friendship committees.

He also pointed out that a parliamentary friendship committee between the two countries will hold a meeting in the first quarter of 2021, stressing the importance of improving their coordination during global parliamentary events.

Christodoulides highlighted the importance of the visit to strengthening the bilateral ties and promoting further cooperation between the two friendly countries while stressing the keenness of Cyprus to consolidate its overall relations with the UAE.

He then lauded the UAE’s leading regional and international stature, noting that it is a strategic partner of his country.

He also conveyed the invitation of the President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus to Ghobash to visit Cyprus as head of a parliamentary delegation, to discuss ways of reinforcing their parliamentary ties.

Christodoulides lauded the UAE’s significant overall efforts to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while praising the efficiency of its adopted measures in mitigating the economic and social effects of the crisis.