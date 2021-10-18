UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash Discusses Parliamentary Cooperation With Ambassadors Of France, Austria, Tunisia, Turkey

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), separately received Xavier Chatel, Frence's Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Andreas Liebmann, Austria's Ambassador to the UAE, Moez Benmime, Tunisia's Ambassador to the UAE, and Tugay Tuncer, Turkey's Ambassador to the UAE, in the presence of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC's Secretary-General.

The meetings’ participants discussed ways of strengthening their overall bilateral ties and enhancing the relations between the FNC and the parliaments of their countries. It also discussed the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits and expertise and reinforcing coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern.

Ghobash highlighted the FNC’s keenness to help shape a safer and better future through working alongside other parliamentarians.

Ghobash and Chatel discussed the overall relations between the UAE and France. Ghobash lauded the profound historical and strategic ties between their countries, which have significantly developed in political, economic, military, cultural and scientific areas.

Ghobash and the Austrian Ambassador talked about reinforcing their parliamentary relations. The FNC Speaker highlighted the strategic ties between the two countries and their recent efforts to grow them, especially with the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

Ghobash and Benmime stressed the strong strategic ties between the UAE and Tunisia, which are founded on mutual cooperation and coordination, and economic partnerships. Ghobash underscored the UAE’s support of any steps that ensure Tunisia’s security and stability.

During his meeting with Tuncer, Ghobash highlighted the importance of strengthening the UAE’s ties with the Turkish parliament, to help further develop their bilateral ties.

He also highlighted the importance of reaching an agreement on several regional and global issues, noting the two countries share several objectives, which could serve as a solid base to develop shared visions towards eliminating threats to security and stability in the region.

