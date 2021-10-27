Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean National Assembly

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), who is heading an FNC delegation currently visiting South Korea, today discussed, with Park Byeong-seug, Speaker of the Korean National Assembly, ways of strengthening the overall cooperation between the UAE and South Korea, especially their parliamentary relations.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of advancing parliamentary relations between the FNC and the Korean National Assembly and the work of a relevant parliamentary friendship committee, established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two countries.

The two sides lauded their countries’ declaration of their readiness to start talks regarding a comprehensive economic partnership, to boost their economic and commercial cooperation and create mutual investment opportunities.

The meeting also addressed the developing bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, especially in health, tourism, cultural and education.

"South Korea is a key partner of the UAE, and we are keen to consolidate our ongoing overall cooperation, supported by our leadership. The bilateral ties between our two friendly countries have witnessed significant development, due to the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to Korea, in 2019, and the visit of Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea, to the UAE in 2018," Ghobash said.

He added the FNC is keen to boost the relations between the two parliaments to reinforce the overall cooperation between the two countries. The UAE is South Korea’s leading trade partner in the middle East and North Africa region, and lauding South Korea’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, with one of the largest pavilions at the international event.

South Korea constantly supports the UAE’s hosting of international events, including its hosting of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) headquarters in Abu Dhabi in 2009, and the hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ghobash invited Park to visit the UAE to explore its experiences in various areas, including its parliamentary expertise and the visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Park welcomed Ghobash and his delegation, noting the visit underscores the profound ties between the two friendly countries and is his third meeting with Ghobash.

He has visited the UAE and was impressed with the warm hospitality and welcome he received, he added while thanking Ghobash for responding to his invitation.

The UAE is South Korea's leading trade partner in the Arab region, he stressed. Parliaments can play a key role, not only through parliamentary diplomacy but also through cooperation with governments, in achieving their local and international objectives, he noted.

Park then congratulated the UAE for successfully organising Expo 2020 Dubai despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the Korean pavilion, under the theme, "Smart Korea brings the world to you," underscores his country’s commitment to leading the future of humanity to a better direction, through the integration of virtual reality and transport without obstacles.

The delegation members include Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, 1st Deputy Speaker, Na'ama Abdullah Al Sharhan, 2nd Deputy Speaker, Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, Mohammed Isa Al Kashf, Jameela Ahmed Al Muhairi, Saeed Rashid Al Abedi, Khalfan Rashid Al Nayeli, Kifah Mohammed Al Zaabi, Dr. Omer Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary General, Afra Rashid Al Basti, FNC Assistant Secretary General for Parliamentary Communication and Dr. Saif Saeed Al Muhairi, FNC Asssiatant Secretary General for Legislation and Control.