Saqr Ghobash Discusses Parliamentary Cooperation With Ambassadors Of Russia, Pakistan, Chile, Lithuania

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:45 PM

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of Russia, Pakistan, Chile, Lithuania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), separately received Timur Zapirov, Ambassador of Russian, Afzal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan, and Jorge Daccarett, Ambassador of Chile, at the headquarters of the FNC, in the presence of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of FNC, and Afraa Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General of the FNC for Parliamentary Cooperation. He also welcomed acting Ambassador of Lithuania.

During the meetings, all sides discussed ways of reinforcing their overall bilateral relations, most notably their parliamentary ties, stressing the importance of exchanging visits and parliamentary expertise.

Ghobash highlighted the importance of supporting parliamentary work to address future challenges and promote the role of parliamentary institutions through diplomacy.

All sides also shared their views on regional and international developments, most notably the situation in the middle East.

Ghobash noted the launch of the "Projects of the 50" by the UAE Government on the occasion of the country’s Golden Jubilee, which comprises a considerable package of national strategic projects.

He also expressed the FNC’s appreciation for the participation of the ambassadors’ countries in Expo 2020 Dubai, which is an international event that sends a message of peace and tolerance from the UAE to the rest of the world. It aims to motivate all countries to cooperate in addressing future challenges through utilising innovative solutions.

