Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of China, Estonia, Singapore, Belarus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, separately met with Ni Jian, Ambassador of China, Jan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia, Samuel Tan Zi Tse, Ambassador of Singapore, and Andrei Luchenok, Ambassador of Belarus, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi.

The meetings were also attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

During the meetings, all sides discussed ways of reinforcing their bilateral cooperation, especially how to strengthen the cooperation between the FNC and the parliaments of the respective countries, stressing the importance of exchanging expertise and knowledge and coordinating on issues of mutual concern.

The FNC is keen to help create a safer and better future while highlighting the key role of parliaments in supporting the relevant efforts to ensure a better future for the world’s peoples, Ghobash said.