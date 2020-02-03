UrduPoint.com
Saqr Ghobash Discusses Parliamentary Cooperation With Representatives Of Russia, Jordan, Serbia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, met separately with Yury Vidakas, Russian Charge D'Affaires to the UAE, Juma Al Abbadi, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE, and Stanimir Vukićević, Ambassador of Serbia to the UAE, in the presence of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

During the meetings, all side discussed ways of reinforcing their parliamentary cooperation and coordinating during their participation in regional and international events.

Ghobash stated that the bilateral ties between the UAE and Russia, Jordan and Serbia are witnessing significant overall progress, noting that the country’s leadership supports the efforts to strengthen these ties, which include the areas of politics, the economy, commerce, culture and education.

He also highlighted the UAE’s parliamentary journey while stressing that its experience is in line with the consultative approach of the Emirati community, and explaining the FNC's legislative and regulative powers and the objectives of its parliamentary diplomacy during its participation in various regional and international events.

