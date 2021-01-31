UrduPoint.com
Saqr Ghobash Discusses Ways Of Strengthening Parliamentary Ties With IPU President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Duarte Pacheco, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), at the headquarters of the FNC Secretariat-General in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Pacheco, who is currently visiting the UAE on an invitation from the FNC, stressing the strong ties between the IPU and the FNC.

Both sides discussed ways of strengthening their parliamentary relations and the importance of a cooperation agreement between the two entities, which is the first signed by the IPU since its establishment in 1889 with a parliamentary institution, underscoring the FNC’s key role through its efficient parliamentary diplomacy, which promotes the country’s approach to achieving global security, peace and stability.

The meeting also addressed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the IPU and other international organisations, most notably the United Nations (UN) while highlighting the major role of parliaments in promoting peace, stability and communication between communities.

Ghobash also affirmed the FNC’s ongoing support for the IPU and its activities and strategy aimed at promoting the overall work of parliaments while expressing the willingness of the FNC, as the head of the current edition of the Arab Group, to participate in any actions that will reinforce the IPU’s regional and international role.

He also pointed out the IPU’s future importance, amidst the many challenges facing humankind, whether due to global crises, such as COVID-19, or regional conflicts and international threats, as well as to achieving the objectives of the Sustainable Development Plan 2030.

He then noted that the current efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic have proved the importance of establishing international coordination mechanisms, to ensure that countries can jointly address pandemics, as well as of the necessity of adopting visions related to the economic repercussions of pandemics.

Pacheco thanked Ghobash for the warm welcome and hospitality he received and stressed his gratitude for the UAE’s support for his IPU presidency campaign.

