Saqr Ghobash, foreign ambassadors discuss ways of reinforcing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, received the Ambassadors of the United States, Tajikistan, Sudan, Italy, Lebanon and Algeria.

During the meeting, all sides discussed ways of strengthening their overall bilateral ties, especially their parliamentary ties, noting the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits and consulting on various topics of mutual concern.

Ghobash highlighted the fact that the UAE, represented by the FNC and during its presidency of the Arab Parliamentary Union, aims to promote joint Arab parliamentary action and consolidate Arab, regional and international relations.

Ghobash and John Rakolta Jr., US Ambassador to the UAE, discussed ways of enhancing the overall relations between the UAE and the US and stressed the importance of reinforcing the cooperation with the US Senate, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU.

Ghobash and Bahodur Sharifi, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, discussed how to advance the parliamentary ties between the UAE and Tajikistan, through the signing an MoU between the two parliaments, organising mutual parliamentary visits and exchanging expertise in legislation, as well as coordinating their stances in international parliamentary organisations, such as the International Parliamentary Union, IPU.

During his meeting with Mohamed Amin Abdullah Al Kareb, Sudanese Ambassador to the UAE, Ghobash highlighted the historic strategic relations between the UAE and Sudan, which are based on their cooperation and coordination, and economic partnerships.

He also lauded the historical peace accord signed on 3rd October, 2020, between the Sudanese Government and several armed groups, which will help maintain security, stability and development and reinforce the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Al Kareb then highlighted the historical ties between the two countries and praised the UAE’s political, economic, humanitarian and developmental role in supporting Sudan, in light of the current conditions facing his country during the transitional period and the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Ghobash while speaking with Nicola Lener, Italian Ambassador to the UAE, highlighted the deep bilateral ties between the UAE and Italy that began in 1971, noting that Italy is among the strategic allies of the UAE in Europe, reflected by their political, economic and commercial cooperation.

During their meeting, Ghobash and Fouad Chehab Dandan, Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE, focussed on their cooperation to advance their parliamentary action, with the latter lauding the UAE’s role as the first country to provide Lebanon with relief and humanitarian aid following the Beirut Port explosion.

During Ghobash’s meeting with Abdelkrim Touahria, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE, he praised the distinguished ties between the UAE and Algeria and highlighted their mutual keenness to serve their interests.

Both sides also stressed the importance of encouraging mutual investments and focussing on key sectors, such as the environment, energy, agriculture, tourism and mechanical industry.