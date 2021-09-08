Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic cooperation

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met today with Kakha Kuchava, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, in Vienna, on the sidelines of their participation in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in Austria.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance parliamentary relations between the two councils to keep pace with the growing UAE-Georgia relations in various fields, through the establishment of a parliamentary friendship committee to institutionalise and outline this cooperation, exchange of parliamentary knowledge and expertise, and strengthen coordination on issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the FNC’s Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Member of the IPU’s Executive Committee; Sarah Falkinaz, Member of the Division at the IPU and Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

Ghobash said that the cooperation between the two countries is seeing remarkable growth across various sectors, which is reflected in the volume of the joint economic, investment and tourism activities.

He also invited Kuchava to visit the UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai, and stressed that the event reflects the UAE's leading position on the global map, as it provides an ideal platform for strengthening cooperation and forging partnerships between participating countries.

For his part, Kuchava welcomed the invitation to visit the UAE to boost the two countries' collaborations, and expressed his approval of the suggestion to establish a parliamentary friendship committee.

He also extended a similar invitation to Ghobash to visit Georgia, and praised the strong relations between his country and the UAE, underscoring their growing cooperation across trade, tourism and transportation, and his desire for further economic cooperation.