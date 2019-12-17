Saqr Ghobash highlights cooperation, friendship between UAE, Cyprus

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, highlighted the strong cooperation and deep friendship between the UAE and Cyprus, noting the significant development to their overall bilateral ties.

He made this statement while receiving Demetris Syllouris, President of the Cypriot Parliament, and his delegation, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of establishing a parliamentary friendship committee.

Syllouris invited Ghobash to visit Cyprus, stressing his country’s keenness to reinforce its ties with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by FNC members Usama Al Sha’afar, Marwan Al Muhairi, Moza Al Amery, Mayra Al Suwaidi, Dr. Hawaa Al Mansouri and Sarah Falkinaz, along with Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.