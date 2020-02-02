UrduPoint.com
Saqr Ghobash Highlights Deep Relations Between UAE, Estonia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, highlighted the deep relations between the UAE and Estonia, as well as their keenness to strengthen and develop them in all areas.

Ghobash made this statement during his meeting, at the council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with Enn Eesmaa, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament, and his delegation, in the presence of FNC members Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Obaid Al Salami and Moza Al Amiri, along with Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

Several issues of common concern were discussed during the meeting, including the advancement and activation of the parliamentary diplomacy between the two sides to enhance their existing cooperation and coordination, in light of the keenness of their leaderships and governments to improve their overall relations.

Both sides also discussed the latest regional developments and ways of solving various issues through diplomatic efforts and political solutions, to achieve regional and international security and stability.

Eesmaa praised the friendship and cooperation between the two countries while highlighting his keenness to develop them in all areas.

He also stressed the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits to strengthening the existing overall relations between the two countries, through discussing many issues of common concern and enhancing their parliamentary cooperation.

Eesmaa lauded the UAE’s overall development while confirming Estonia's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. He then invited Ghobash to attend the official inauguration of the Estonian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on 22nd March, in the presence of Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia.

