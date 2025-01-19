Saqr Ghobash Holds Discussion Session With Chairman Of Omani Shura Council
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM
MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council in the Sultanate of Oman, held a discussion session at the Shura Council headquarters in the Omani capital, Muscat.
The session took place during an official visit to Oman, led by a parliamentary delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the strength of the fraternal and strategic relations between the leaderships and peoples of the two nations. They explored joint parliamentary cooperation on various issues and participations, reflecting the depth of bilateral collaboration across all fields.
