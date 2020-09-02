Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hall’ at Women’s Museum in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, inaugurated the "A Woman From Dubai Hall" at the Women’s Museum in Dubai, which documents the contributions of the late Ousha bint Hussein bin Nasser Lootah.

During the ceremony, Ghobash praised the efforts of the officials of the museum, which highlights the inspiring and pioneering journey of Emirati women, tells the stories of their successes full of perseverance and ambition, and documents the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in empowering Emirati women.

He also lauded the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, in creating an Emirati model of national women’s empowerment.

"The hall will help highlight the leading experience of a lady that we still remember in our actions and history, and we will always be proud of her, the late Ousha bint Hussein bin Nasser Lootah, who played a key role in culture, politics and economics," Ghobash stated.

He also pointed out that Emirati women have become a source of inspiration and enlightenment, not only for various generations of Emiratis but also for all the women around the world, due to their achievements, leadership and excellence in all areas and for serving their country with devotion, responsibility and loyalty.

Dr. Rafia Obaid Ghubash, Founder and Director of Dubai Women's Museum, stated that the UAE’s history is replete with examples of great Emirati women in many fields. Since its establishment eight years ago, the museum has documented the history of Emirati women and presented all related aspects of their lives, culture, art and heritage, as well as their position in the Emirati community and their various roles in linking the past and present, he added.