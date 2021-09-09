Saqr Ghobash, Indian counterpart discuss parliamentary cooperation

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today discussed, with Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Indian Parliament, ways of enhancing the parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and India.

During the meeting, both sides talked about the overall cooperation between their countries and how to achieve the visions of their leaderships, underscoring their profound friendship.

They also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a parliamentary friendship committee, to exchange parliamentary expertise and knowledge, as well as views and political opinions on various parliamentary activities. Both sides then lauded the significant development in their overall bilateral relations.

Ghobash, who invited Birla to visit the UAE and the Expo 2020 Dubai, stressed their partnership, cooperation and friendship have witnessed significant and ongoing development in all areas, noting their leaderships have provided unlimited support.

The mutual visits of officials from both countries, most notably the visits of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also boosted their relations, he added, affirming the two countries have successful development models supported by wise and balanced regional and international policies, to maintain peace, security, stability and development in the region and the Asian continent.

They have also made active contributions to addressing many key challenges and are keen to find fair solutions to the crises facing the middle East and the rest of the world, he further added.

Birla lauded the UAE’s excellence in applying the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as over two million Indians live in the country in security and stability with the freedom to practice their religious rituals, making the UAE among the best countries in ensuring the rights of residents and promoting the culture of coexistence, peace and tolerance.