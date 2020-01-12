Saqr Ghobash, IPU President discuss joint cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, highlighted the strong parliamentary cooperation and strategic partnership between the FNC and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU during a Sunday meeting.

He also noted the IPU’s key role in achieving development and discussing key regional and international topics, as well as its efforts to promote peace and tolerance and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

He made this statement while receiving Gabriela Cuevas Barron, IPU President, who is currently visiting the UAE after receiving an invitation from the FNC, in the presence of FNC members Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Ali Jassem, Osama Al Shafar, Marwan Al Muhairi, Mira Al Suwaidi and Sara Falkanaz, along with Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

During the meeting, Ghobash presented the UAE’s progress, its leadership in women’s and youth empowerment, and its adoption of tolerance and coexistence, as well as its success in achieving gender balance.

He also praised the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to increase the representation of women in the FNC to 50 percent during the current legislative chapter, noting that 25 percent of FNC members are less than 40 years old, which reflects the attention given by the country to youth empowerment and its efforts to reinforce their overall participation.

Barron lauded His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s decision, which will make the UAE among the world’s leading countries in terms of women’s empowerment and reinforcing gender balance in politics.

She also praised the UAE’s overall achievements and the growing role of the FNC in the activities of the IPU, while stressing the key role of parliaments in reinforcing the ties between the countries to ensure a better future for humanity.

She also noted the IPU’s global role in reducing climate change, countering terrorism and extremism, and eliminating conflicts through promoting the principles of international peace and security, as well as the country’s support for the values of tolerance, moderation and human coexistence, and the importance of achieving sustainable development.