Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General Discuss Bilateral Relations

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), currently visiting the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Chungong and highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the FNC and the IPU, noting the latter’s considerable efforts to achieve its objectives.

The two sides also discussed ways of enhancing parliamentary ties and the importance of implementing a cooperation agreement signed by the two sides, which is the first of its kind to be signed by the IPU since 1889 with a parliamentary entity.

Ghobash then stressed that the FNC will continue supporting the IPU’s work and its strategy that supports the overall role of parliaments.

He affirmed that the FNC aims to host a parliamentary meeting on the sidelines of this year’s COP28 UN Climate Conference at Expo City Dubai, and stressed the readiness of all teams to host this key event.

He also hoped for the success of the 146th assembly and 211th session of the IPU Governing Council, which will be held in Manama from 9th to 16th March, 2023.

Chungong talked about the IPU’s future activities and programmes and the preparations for the union’s 146th assembly and accompanying meetings in Manama.

