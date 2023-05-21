Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will pay an official visit to Moscow on Monday, leading an FNC delegation.

During the visit, the delegation will discuss enhancing parliamentary relations with Russia's Federation Council and State Duma.



The delegation comprises several FNC members.

The FNC Speaker is scheduled to hold two discussions with the Chairman of Federation Council and Speaker of the State Duma, and the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg.

