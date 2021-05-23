Saqr Ghobash meets ambassadors of Jordan, Iraq, Georgia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has received the ambassadors of several friendly countries at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

He separately met with Juma Al Abbadi, Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE; Mudhafar Al Jbori, Iraqi Ambassador to the UAE; and Paata Kalandadze, Georgian Ambassador to the UAE.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Busti, FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

The meetings discussed ways of strengthening cooperation, especially parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the parliaments of the three countries, as well as the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits and expertise.

Ghobash also highlighted the key role of parliamentarians, politicians and parliamentary diplomacy in promoting dialogue between world nations and cultures.

During his meeting with Al Abbadi, Ghobash presented ways to consolidate bilateral relations, highlighting the keenness of their leaderships to enhance their cooperation, which is built around deep fraternal ties.

Ghobash also congratulated Al Abbadi for receiving the Independence Medal of the First Order, offered by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his significant efforts as his country’s ambassador to the UAE, and in consolidating the ties between their countries.

He also congratulated the Jordanian government and people on their country's 100th anniversary, and underscored the distinguished reputation among the Emirati people and the profound ties between the two communities, which were established in the 1970s by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hussain bin Talal.

Ghobash and Al Jbori discussed the historic ties between the UAE and Iraq, and the FNC’s keenness to reinforce its parliamentary cooperation with the Iraqi Parliament, and unify their stances and opinions on issues of mutual concern.

He also highlighted the FNC’s appreciation of Iraq’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which will help boost relations between the two fraternal countries.

During their meeting, Ghobash and Kalandadze stressed the growing cooperation between Georgia and the UAE.

Ghobash also highlighted the importance of reinforcing the parliamentary coordination between the FNC and the Georgian Parliament through forming a parliamentary friendship committee to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise.