Saqr Ghobash Meets Chairman Of Oman's State Council
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman, at the Council headquarters in Muscat, Oman.
Sheikh Abdul Malik welcomed Saqr Ghobash and his accompanying delegation, emphasising that the visit reflects the sincere desire to strengthen the strategic partnership and cooperation between the two fraternal nations in all joint fields, and fostering further integration between the two countries and their peoples.
FNC Speaker extended thanks for the warm reception and hospitality, noting that the visit reflects the strength of the historical and fraternal relations between the UAE and Oman, and the shared goals and visions across various fields that have existed for decades.
These ties, he said, are supported by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.
During the meeting, both sides drew attention to the strength of the historical ties and the fraternal bonds between the UAE and Oman.
They also highlighted the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, particularly in parliamentary work.
The meeting also underscored the need for increased visits and the exchange of experiences to develop parliamentary practices, which would serve the joint interests of both countries and their peoples, while complementing the strategic bilateral relations that represent a model of enduring historical ties.
