Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Meets Chairman Of Oman's State Council

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman, at the Council headquarters in Muscat, Oman.

Sheikh Abdul Malik welcomed Saqr Ghobash and his accompanying delegation, emphasising that the visit reflects the sincere desire to strengthen the strategic partnership and cooperation between the two fraternal nations in all joint fields, and fostering further integration between the two countries and their peoples.

FNC Speaker extended thanks for the warm reception and hospitality, noting that the visit reflects the strength of the historical and fraternal relations between the UAE and Oman, and the shared goals and visions across various fields that have existed for decades.

These ties, he said, are supported by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

During the meeting, both sides drew attention to the strength of the historical ties and the fraternal bonds between the UAE and Oman.

They also highlighted the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, particularly in parliamentary work.

The meeting also underscored the need for increased visits and the exchange of experiences to develop parliamentary practices, which would serve the joint interests of both countries and their peoples, while complementing the strategic bilateral relations that represent a model of enduring historical ties.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Oman Visit Muscat All

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Counci ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native go ..

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

22 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

52 minutes ago
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

52 minutes ago
 NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

1 hour ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East