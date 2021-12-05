Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Diego Alfredo Paulsen, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, along with Ximena Rincón, President of the Senate of Chile, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Tariq Al Tayer, Chairman of the Emirati-Latin American and North American Parliaments Friendship Committee; FNC members Saeed Al Abidi and Mariam bin Thaniya; Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC; and Afraa Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening their parliamentary cooperation through the exchange of visits, and ways to improve their coordination on issues of mutual concern.

Ghobash welcomed Paulsen and stressed the importance of developing parliamentary and diplomatic ties between the two countries, as well as maintaining their vision and stances during regional and international events.

He then highlighted the importance of implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation, which was signed recently, during the first meeting of the parliamentary friendship committee between the two sides.

The meeting further addressed the importance of enhancing political, economic and investment relations, and increasing the size of trade exchanges.

Paulsen and Rincón also invited Ghobash to visit Chile, to expand relations between the two friendly countries.