UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash Meets Emirati Astronauts, Praises Their Contributions

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), said the UAE is leading Arab efforts in the space sector, thanks to the support of its leadership, noting that the UAE is fully equipped to develop the sector in the region.

During his meeting with Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori, Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, held on the sidelines of the 11th International Astronomical Federation (IAF) International Meeting for Members of Parliaments, Ghobash stated that the Emirati people can achieve the UAE leadership's vision to lead the future of the space sector and help drive human progress.

He added that the significant development witnessed across all sectors is the fruit of the futuristic vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who supported education as a key developmental pillar that helps shape the minds of Emiratis and open them up to the technological and scientific developments seen across the world.

Ghobash affirmed that the FNC is helping achieve the UAE's vision for the future and reinforce the key foundations of the renaissance project established by the UAE’s leadership, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Emirati astronauts thanked Ghobash and the FNC members for their warm welcome and support during the meeting, stressing they will exert all efforts to achieve the ambitions of the UAE’s leadership.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and several members of the FNC.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Lead All Arab

Recent Stories

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 seconds ago
 Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

30 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

30 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

45 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

1 hour ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.