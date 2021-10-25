Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), said the UAE is leading Arab efforts in the space sector, thanks to the support of its leadership, noting that the UAE is fully equipped to develop the sector in the region.

During his meeting with Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori, Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, held on the sidelines of the 11th International Astronomical Federation (IAF) International Meeting for Members of Parliaments, Ghobash stated that the Emirati people can achieve the UAE leadership's vision to lead the future of the space sector and help drive human progress.

He added that the significant development witnessed across all sectors is the fruit of the futuristic vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who supported education as a key developmental pillar that helps shape the minds of Emiratis and open them up to the technological and scientific developments seen across the world.

Ghobash affirmed that the FNC is helping achieve the UAE's vision for the future and reinforce the key foundations of the renaissance project established by the UAE’s leadership, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Emirati astronauts thanked Ghobash and the FNC members for their warm welcome and support during the meeting, stressing they will exert all efforts to achieve the ambitions of the UAE’s leadership.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and several members of the FNC.