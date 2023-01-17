UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash Meets Members Of Abraham Accords Caucus Of US Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received members of the Abraham Accords Caucus of the US Senate, who are currently visiting the country.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed the members of the US delegation and thanked them for visiting the UAE.

The delegation included senators James Ford, Jacky Rosen, Kirsten Gillibrand, Mark Kelly, Michael Bennet, Daniel Scott Sullivan, Ted Budd and Hakeem Jeffries.

During an event held in the delegation’s honour, Ghobash said that the Abraham Accords signed in September 2020 have helped encourage the participation of the region’s communities in collective dialogue and promoted peaceful coexistence.

In light of its belief in the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the importance of dialogue, the UAE, has always sought to realise the objective of creating two peaceful states for Palestinians and Israelis. It has always supported the right of Palestinians to establish an independent country with its capital in Jerusalem, he added.

“The accords will encourage other Arab countries to follow through, and are a source of inspiration for us today, as well as for future generations,” he said in conclusion.

