Saqr Ghobash Meets Saudi Crown Prince

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, which took place at the Royal Court in the Mina Palace, Ghobash extended his congratulations for the success of this year’s Hajj season, lauding the significant efforts of Saudi Arabia, led by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Ghobash also conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In turn, Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended the greetings of King Salman to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

