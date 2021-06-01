Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The meeting addressed the strategic partnership and cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the outcomes of the visit of an FNC delegation to the kingdom, most notably the establishment of the first parliamentary friendship association between the FNC and the Saudi Shura Council.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the FNC Speaker, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, FNC Member, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Al-Jubeir highlighted the profound bilateral relations between the two countries, which have become a model to be followed.

FNC Speaker stressed that the two countries share the same views and stances on various regional and international issues.

The UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosted a luncheon for the FNC delegation, where Ghobash highlighted the key role of the UAE’s embassies around the world in serving the interests of the country and its citizens.