UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saqr Ghobash Meets Saudi Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The meeting addressed the strategic partnership and cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the outcomes of the visit of an FNC delegation to the kingdom, most notably the establishment of the first parliamentary friendship association between the FNC and the Saudi Shura Council.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the FNC Speaker, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, FNC Member, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Al-Jubeir highlighted the profound bilateral relations between the two countries, which have become a model to be followed.

FNC Speaker stressed that the two countries share the same views and stances on various regional and international issues.

The UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosted a luncheon for the FNC delegation, where Ghobash highlighted the key role of the UAE’s embassies around the world in serving the interests of the country and its citizens.

Related Topics

World UAE Visit Saudi Rashid Same Saudi Arabia Share

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

36 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.