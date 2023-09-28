Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Meets Speaker Of Iranian Parliament

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of improving their cooperation and highlighted the key role of parliaments in boosting their ties through holding bilateral meetings to exchange expertise and parliamentary best practices.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Ghobash said the UAE’s membership in the BRICS group underscores its keenness to support the values of pluralism in promoting peace and development worldwide.

The UAE believes that cooperation and strong relations can help achieve future regional security, he added, stressing the importance of joint action to achieve states' best interests and strengthen world peace and security.

Parliamentary cooperation can help achieve convergence on regional and international matters of mutual concern, especially during international gatherings such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the BRICS group, he further added.

Related Topics

World Exchange Parliament UAE Ipu Johannesburg South Africa Best OIC

Recent Stories

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

58 minutes ago
 Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf fe ..

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates newly elected member ..

58 minutes ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

58 minutes ago
 Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding f ..

Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding fire

60 minutes ago
 Chinese President Xi attends National Day receptio ..

Chinese President Xi attends National Day reception

60 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police ..

Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police verification certificates

60 minutes ago
World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened ..

World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened in three KMC hospitals : Mayo ..

1 hour ago
 CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges nation to follow Holy Prophet ..

1 hour ago
 Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream ..

Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream sustainability as a pathway f ..

1 hour ago
 Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi ..

Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi Venice in Dubai South

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East