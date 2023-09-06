Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Meets With EU Special Representative For Gulf Region

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative for Gulf region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Luigi Di Maio, European Union (EU) Special Representative for the Gulf region, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and EU relations across various domains, as well as enhancing coordination on various issues of mutual interest to benefit from the distinguished relations enjoyed by the UAE and the EU countries with various countries of the world, institutions and international organisations to achieve global peace, security and stability.

They also underscored the importance of UAE-EU cooperation in facing global challenges and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members and officials.

