Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The meeting was held as part of Ghobash’s official visit to China in response to an invitation from Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People's Congress.

During the meeting, Ghobash stressed that the UAE, as a dialogue partner within the organisation, actively helps in realising the organisation's core objectives.

These objectives include strengthening relations among member nations, advancing their cooperation in political, economic, trade, scientific, cultural, educational, energy, transportation, tourism, and environmental areas, and maintaining regional and international peace, security, and stability, he added.

He then highlighted the UAE’s ongoing efforts to maintain balance and diverse partnerships with countries and multilateral organisations worldwide, noting its hosting of COP28 at the end of the year, the largest international conference that addresses climate change.

For his part, Zhang said the UAE plays a positive role in various areas, highlighting its valuable contributions to world peace and security. He added that the UAE has also set an economic example.