Saqr Ghobash Meets With Speaker Of National Assembly Of Republic Of Korea On Sidelines Of Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-pyo, on the sidelines of the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

The summit was hosted by the Parliament of India in cooperation with IPU in New Delhi under the theme, "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future".

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to collaborate in all fields, especially in parliamentary domains, enhance coordination and consultation regarding various issues of mutual interest to support bilateral relations, and boost coordination between parliaments during their participation in international parliamentary events.



Several FNC members attended the meeting.

Ghobash stressed the importance of promoting parliamentary ties with the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea by organising joint friendship committees to activate the Parliamentary Memorandum of Cooperation and Understanding signed between the two parliaments.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea emphasised his keenness on enhancing cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary field, highlighting the significance of exchanging parliamentary visits to coordinate visions regarding various parliamentary occasions.

At the end of the meeting, Kim Jin-pyo presented an invitation for FNC Speaker to visit the Republic of Korea.