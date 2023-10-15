Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Meets With Speaker Of National Assembly Of Republic Of Korea On Sidelines Of Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sidelines of Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers&#039; Summit

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-pyo, on the sidelines of the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).
The summit was hosted by the Parliament of India in cooperation with IPU in New Delhi under the theme, "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future".
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to collaborate in all fields, especially in parliamentary domains, enhance coordination and consultation regarding various issues of mutual interest to support bilateral relations, and boost coordination between parliaments during their participation in international parliamentary events.


Several FNC members attended the meeting.
Ghobash stressed the importance of promoting parliamentary ties with the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea by organising joint friendship committees to activate the Parliamentary Memorandum of Cooperation and Understanding signed between the two parliaments.
The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea emphasised his keenness on enhancing cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary field, highlighting the significance of exchanging parliamentary visits to coordinate visions regarding various parliamentary occasions.

At the end of the meeting, Kim Jin-pyo presented an invitation for FNC Speaker to visit the Republic of Korea.

Related Topics

India National Assembly Parliament Visit Ipu New Delhi Family All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

9 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

24 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

4 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

4 hours ago
PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

4 hours ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

6 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

7 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East