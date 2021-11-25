Saqr Ghobash, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Emirati Children’s Parliament session

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, have attended an Emirati Children’s Parliament session held in Zayed Hall at the FNC’s headquarters.

The session was also attended by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and several officials.

During the session’s inauguration, Mathayel Muhammad Al Suraidi, President of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, welcomed the session’s members and audience, stressing that the session aimed to discuss the challenges and solutions facing numerous issues related to children.

She added the vision of excellence for the new generation began with an approach to preparing a generation capable of performing its social duties and contributing to the development process.

The members also presented a proposal to establish children’s and youth centres around the country, under the name, "G71." The proposal was made after many days of collective work among the parliament’s members, to keep pace with current global developments in the field of innovation and sustainability.

The centres also aim to be platforms for innovation in a friendly environment for children and People of Determination.

The committee responsible for legislative, legal affairs and children’s rights proposed to engage children in the boards of federal authorities that work with children’s affairs.