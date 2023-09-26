Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Participates In 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2023 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), leading the FNC delegation, is participating in the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum from 27th to 29th September, 2023.
This inter-parliamentary forum will be held under the theme, "Harnessing Multilateralism and Parliamentary Diplomacy to Deepen BRICS and Africa Partnership for accelerated implementation of the Africa Free-Trade Agreement."

The invitation of the FNC to attend the forum coincides with the approval of the BRICS group to join the UAE as a permanent member of the BRICS group of countries.

On August 23, 2023, the BRICS bloc of developing nations agreed to admit the UAE into the group.

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum aims to enhance parliamentary diplomacy through intense discussions and active participation of parliamentarians to achieve a deeper understanding of their pivotal role in shaping international relations and to enable parliamentarians to contribute more effectively to diplomacy and cooperation at the global level.

