Saqr Ghobash Participates In Virtual Extraordinary Meeting Of Parliamentary Union Of OIC Member States Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in the virtual extraordinary meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States Conference.

“We firmly believe that, in order to fulfill our historical obligation, we must match the aspirations of the Islamic peoples in regard to everything to which the Palestinian people are subjected," Saqr Ghobash said, while addressing the speakers of the OIC Member States' Parliaments.

He added, “We are fully convinced that there is no settlement to the Palestinian cause other than through the two-state solution, in accordance with the three main approaches represented in the internationally-agreed references, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the return to the borders of June 4, 1967, so that the Palestinian people can establish their independent state on their soil with East Jerusalem as its capital."

