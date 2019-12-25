ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to empower mothers and children, as well as her directives to establish the Consultative Council for Children.

He made this statement while visiting the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, accompanied by several FNC members and received by Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the SCMC, and members of the Consultative Council for Children.

Ghobash said that the UAE’s achievements in the area of motherhood and childhood is something that everyone in the country can be proud of, expressing his appreciation and respect for the Mother of the UAE, Sheikha Fatima, due to her efforts to empower and enable women and children.

The FNC Speaker pointed out that Sheikha Fatima's initiative to establish the Consultative Council for Children reflects her forward-thinking approach, as well as her efforts to encourage children and young individuals to be more innovative and contribute to the country’s development.

He also highlighted the importance of these initiatives to reinforcing national awareness and preparing citizens to assume their responsibilities and participate in the decision-making process.

Ghobash praised the members of the Consultative Council for Children, adding, "You are the leaders of the future Emirati community, and you are precious to us and represent the present and future of our country."

He also noted that the meeting reflects the FNC’s keenness to reach out to all segments of the community and explore the efforts of national authorities to listen to everyone’s views, stressing that it plays a key role in the empowerment process.

Al Falasi welcomed Ghobash and the FNC members and praised their acceptance of the invitation to visit the SCMC and meet with members of the Consultative Council.

She also noted that the Consultative Council is a platform for children to express their interests and concerns, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership and to achieve the objectives of the Mother of the UAE, Sheikha Fatima.

"Our children have the right to participate in the country’s development process," Al Falasi asserted.