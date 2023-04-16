Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), yesterday held a discussion session with Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Federal Senate of Brazil, at FNC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation relations in various fields, through exchanging visits and enhancing coordination and consultation on various issues of common interest and a priority for the two countries, especially in supporting relations between the two sides, in a way that reflects the keenness and aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

They also underscored the importance of promoting cooperation relations in various sectors and areas of mutual interest, as well as the importance of communication and parliamentary coordination between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, along several FNC officials.