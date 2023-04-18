Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Lindiwe Dlamini, President of Eswatini Senate have discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various vital sectors. In a phone call, the two officials talked about the common vision that looks forward to future prospects to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

They suggested that the bilateral cooperation should be enhanced with effective communication and coordination on a variety of topics of common interest. The officials emphasised the importance of the exchange of visits and experiences, and improving coordination and consultations between two parliaments, especially on parliamentary participation, which will strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The President of Eswatini Senate invited Saqr Ghobash to attend the 10th consultative meeting of Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and Arab World (ASSECAA) to be held in the Kingdom of Eswatini. The Royal Swazi Sun Convention Centre at Ezulwini in the Kingdom will host the meeting from 11th to 14th May, 2023.

Ghobash said he is proud to be invited to attend the ASSECAA meeting, stressing the importance of the role of parliaments in strengthening cooperation between the Arab and African countries in all fields. This will enhance coordination and consultation in everything that protects the common interests and aspirations of Arab and African countries and plays the role of a bridge for communication between the two sides.

Saqr Ghobash extended an official invitation to Dlamini Lindwe, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Eswatini, to visit the UAE.

It is worth noting that the Association of Senates, Shura Councils and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA) aims to support bilateral parliamentary relations, strengthen cooperation between peoples in various fields. The ASSECAA also promotes meetings and dialogues between Senates, Shura Councils, and similar institutions to achieve joint effective work, coordinate cooperation, exchange experiences and intensify their efforts in regional and international conferences and organisations.