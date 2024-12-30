Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash, President Of Italy's Chamber Of Deputies Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Italy, discussed enhancing parliamentary cooperation and strengthening coordination, while exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

During a meeting at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed exchanging visits, organising events, and holding bilateral meetings to coordinate their participation in regional and international parliamentary forums. These efforts reflect the shared vision of the leaderships of both nations and align with their growing mutual interests.

Saqr Ghobash welcomed Lorenzo Fontana and his accompanying delegation, highlighting that the visit underscores the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy, which span over five decades of close cooperation and mutual respect.

He emphasised that the visit represents a significant opportunity to exchange views and strengthen parliamentary collaboration in ways that serve the shared interests of both nations' peoples.

For his part, Lorenzo Fontana commended the strategic relationship between Italy and the UAE, expressing the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ desire to deepen parliamentary ties.

He wished the UAE continued progress, prosperity, security, and stability, praising the UAE’s remarkable civilisational renaissance and architectural development, which serve as a global model.

