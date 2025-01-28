ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) received Mohamed Ould Errachid, President of Morocco's House of Councillors, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The Moroccan official, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, is on an official visit to the UAE aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two councils, highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing shared challenges and advancing mutual interests.

A number of FNC members were also in attendance at the meeting.

Ghobash emphasised that parliamentary cooperation between the two councils strengthens various aspects of bilateral relations.

He highlighted the effective role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting shared concerns, noting that it serves as a complement to the official diplomacy of the countries.

Both sides drew attention to their commitment to further strengthening parliamentary cooperation and enhancing coordination and consultation between the two councils in various regional and international parliamentary events.

They also agreed to continue joint efforts within parliamentary platforms at the African, Latin American, and Caribbean levels.

Ould Errachid praised the deep fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco. He commended the ongoing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, which continues to evolve in ways that benefit both nations and their peoples.