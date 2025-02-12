- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Raúl Luis Latorre Martínez, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Paraguay, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit currently taking place in Dubai.
During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening joint cooperation in parliamentary affairs between the UAE and Paraguay, as well as coordinating efforts in international forums, particularly within the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
They highlighted the role of parliamentarians in supporting government initiatives, fostering collaboration in future foresight, and backing the policy directions of both governments across various fields.
Saqr Ghobash stressed the essential role of parliaments in aligning with government priorities, meeting the aspirations of people, and realising leadership visions by adopting a communication and partnership-based approach. He underlined the need to enhance cooperation, exchange expertise, and build upon the strong relations between the two nations.
He further noted that the World Governments Summit’s theme this year, “Shaping Future Governments,” highlights the importance of strengthening international cooperation and developing effective solutions to key global challenges, both present and future. He pointed out that dialogue between nations and collaboration in various fields – particularly technology, development, and sustainable energy -- are essential to shaping a more prosperous future for all.
For his part, Raúl Martínez reaffirmed the strength of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, underscoring the significance of activating and developing parliamentary relations to serve their mutual interests. He praised the role of Emirati parliamentary diplomacy and its active engagement in international parliamentary affairs.
He also expressed his hope that parliamentary cooperation would further enhance economic and investment ties between the two countries, particularly as Paraguay views the UAE as a gateway to trade in the middle East.
