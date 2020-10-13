Saqr Ghobash receives ambassadors of Greece, India, Luxembourg, Mozambique, Albania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, individually received Dionyssios Zois, Ambassador of Greece to the UAE; Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE; Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg to the UAE; Tiago Recibo Castigo, Ambassador of Mozambique to the UAE, and Ermal Dredha, Ambassador of Albanian to the UAE, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi.

During the meetings, Ghobash and the ambassadors discussed ways of strengthening their overall bilateral ties, especially their parliamentary cooperation, as well as exchanging visits and parliamentary expertise and reinforcing their coordination in various issues of mutual interest.

Ghobash highlighted the importance of reinforcing parliamentary action to meet future challenges, as well as promoting the role of parliaments through parliamentary diplomacy. He also exchanged views with the ambassadors on the situation in the middle East and how to combat terrorism and extremism.

The UAE aims to find diplomatic solutions to the crises in the region and the rest of the world, Ghobash said, stressing the country’s commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and acceptance.

The UAE is also a model of tolerance and coexistence among members of the community, as over 200 nationalities are living peacefully in the country, he added.