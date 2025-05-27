Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Receives Chair Of European Parliament’s Subcommittee On Tax Matters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received today at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Pasquale Tridico, Member of the European Parliament & Chair of the Subcommittee on Tax Matters (FISC), along with members of the accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament, particularly in coordinating on mutual interests in regional and international parliamentary forums, as well as sharing expertise and best practices.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to a strategic partnership based on mutual respect and shared interests.

They emphasised the strength of bilateral relations and a shared determination to deepen cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary and economic domains.
The meeting was attended by several FNC members.

Saqr Ghobash highlighted the notable growth in economic ties between the UAE and the European Union in recent years, reflecting a high level of mutual trust and a shared commitment to expanding economic interests and strengthening institutional ties.

Pasquale Tridico expressed appreciation for the visit and the discussions it entailed, commending the ongoing development of economic relations between the UAE and EU member states.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Best

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matte ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - F ..

Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report at Arab ..

2 minutes ago
 Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social med ..

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video  

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed with ..

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..

31 minutes ago
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility

31 minutes ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; powe ..

Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported

34 minutes ago
 Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

40 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

47 minutes ago
 New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

11 minutes ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East