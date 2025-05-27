Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received today at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Pasquale Tridico, Member of the European Parliament & Chair of the Subcommittee on Tax Matters (FISC), along with members of the accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament, particularly in coordinating on mutual interests in regional and international parliamentary forums, as well as sharing expertise and best practices.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to a strategic partnership based on mutual respect and shared interests.

They emphasised the strength of bilateral relations and a shared determination to deepen cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary and economic domains.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.

Saqr Ghobash highlighted the notable growth in economic ties between the UAE and the European Union in recent years, reflecting a high level of mutual trust and a shared commitment to expanding economic interests and strengthening institutional ties.

Pasquale Tridico expressed appreciation for the visit and the discussions it entailed, commending the ongoing development of economic relations between the UAE and EU member states.