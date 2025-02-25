Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Receives GCC-European Parliamentary Committee Members

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 05:16 PM

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary Committee members

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received members of the GCC-European Parliamentary Committee at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The committee includes representatives from legislative councils across the Gulf region.

Saqr Ghobash reaffirmed that, under the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE remains committed to intensifying efforts to enhance Gulf cooperation and advancing joint action in alignment with the aspirations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

He highlighted that, since its founding, the UAE has prioritised strengthening ties of fraternity and friendship with brotherly and friendly nations, fostering partnerships across various sectors to support the progress, development, and prosperity of the region and the world.

He also underscored the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting foreign policy and aligning with national approaches to issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by FNC members Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, as well as Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

