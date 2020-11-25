Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, today received Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues related to the GCC and ways of promoting cooperation, to serve the interests of GCC countries and people.

The meeting also presented the achievements of the FNC’s chairmanship of the third periodic meeting of GCC speakers of parliaments, which helped consolidate the cooperation and coordination between GCC countries.

Ghobash highlighted the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to support the GCC’s work while commending the GCC’s achievements, through the efforts of the council to promote joint action and increase overall integration.

Dr. Al Hajraf lauded the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support the work of the GCC while highlighting the directives of Their Majesties and Their Highnesses, the leaders of GCC member countries, to advance their economies, in line with the aspirations of the GCC’s countries and peoples.