Saqr Ghobash Receives Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and a high-profile delegation of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace today.

Several FNC members and Dr. Omar Abulrahman Salem Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC, attended the meeting.

The FNC Speaker welcomed the delegation currently visiting the UAE, and stressed the importance of the visit, which contributes significantly to the development of cooperation, especially at the parliamentary level.

During the meeting, Ghobash highlighted the UAE's vision and directives of the wise leadership to enhance cooperation, friendship, mutual respect and boost the pillars of peace and coexistence based on cultural communication, as the country is home to more than 200 nationalities working in peace and harmony.

He added that the UAE announced 2019 as the Year of Tolerance and is the first country that has a Ministry of Tolerance globally to mirror the country's legacy instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al Jarwan briefed the FNC Speaker on the council's efforts to disseminate the values of peace and coexistence worldwide and emphasised that the council cooperates with all the peace-loving countries across the world, and the bodies and institutions that promote pluralism and acceptance of the other.

