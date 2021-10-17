UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash Receives Huawei Middle East President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Steven Yi, Regional President, middle East, Huawei.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Yi and lauded the strong ties between the UAE and China, noting that they will undoubtedly help serve the interests of their peoples.

During the meeting, which was attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, the sides discussed the latest global developments in the fields of telecommunications and information technology, as well as the key role of the UAE's information technology sector and artificial intelligence (AI) utilisation efforts.

The meeting also highlighted the innovative initiatives launched by the UAE, in line with the vision and directives of its wise leadership.

Yi lauded the development achieved by the UAE, thanks to its leadership's futuristic vision and the efficiency of its government, and underscored its keenness to utilise the latest innovations to drive its development.

Huawei leverages the UAE’s tech-related policies, as they help enhance the company’s achievements related to providing comprehensive solutions that will help create the strongest interconnected network in the world. Yi then underlined the importance of the UAE to Huawei as one of the most important markets and international operations hub.

