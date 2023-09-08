Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Receives Iranian Ambassador To UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Saqr Ghobash receives Iranian Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Reza Ameri, Iranian Ambassador to the UAE, on the occasion of assuming his assignment.

During the meeting, held at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the FNC Speaker welcomed Ambassador Ameri and congratulated him on the beginning of his tenure.

The two officials discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation ties between the UAE and Iran, as well as the role of parliaments in strengthening cooperation through the convening of bilateral meetings to exchange experiences and best practices that serve the benefit and aspirations of the two countries and their peoples.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members and officials.

