Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the Republic of Armenia, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi as part of the Armenian President's official visit to the UAE.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed President Khachaturyan and the accompanying high-level delegation of ministers and officials, highlighting the importance of the visit in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

He emphasised the commitment of both nations' leaderships to deepening ties, particularly in the parliamentary field, and stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in building bridges of friendship between peoples.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and Armenia, in line with the growing development across all sectors. They underlined the importance of activating parliamentary ties through mutual visits and boosting coordination and consultation on issues of shared interest.

The discussions also covered regional and international issues, with both parties reviewing recent developments and affirming the importance of achieving global peace, security and stability.

They expressed support for all efforts aimed at ensuring a better future for the world’s populations.

Ghobash praised the steady growth in bilateral relations between the UAE and Armenia in recent years, reflecting the shared determination of both leaderships to elevate ties across various domains.

He also commended the level of parliamentary relations between the FNC and the Armenian National Assembly, highlighting their role in aligning perspectives on matters of mutual concern and benefiting from each other's legislative and oversight experiences.

President Khachaturyan affirmed the importance of bilateral and parliamentary relations in advancing overall cooperation, particularly in the economic and cultural fields. He expressed hope that ongoing bilateral visits would further elevate the relationship and open new avenues for collaboration, benefitting both nations and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Karen Grigorian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the UAE, along with several FNC members.