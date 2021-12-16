Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Bosnian Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Denis Zvizdić, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and his delegation.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Zvizdić and his delegation, highlighting the profound bilateral ties between the UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina and their cooperation in various areas.

He also stressed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to enhance its relations with Bosnia and enlarge its scope of cooperation to include many vital sectors.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the FNC’s Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments, also addressed the cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the importance of promoting communication and coordination on issues of mutual concern, establishing a parliamentary friendship committee, and exchanging visits and expertise.

During the meeting, Ghobash pointed out the UAE is a model of tolerance, coexistence and peace between peoples, noting over 200 nationalities are living together in harmony.

He also highlighted the efforts to address discrimination, racism, extremism and hate speech by drafting relevant legislation, launching the Ministry of Tolerance in 2016, and establishing international centres supporting the country's relevant efforts.

He also highlighted the crucial role of parliaments, in collaboration with governments and international organisations, in countering hate speech and violence and promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Zvizdić lauded the ongoing relations between the two parliaments, stressing the importance of their coordination and exchanging visits.

He also affirmed the UAE is an international example of tolerance and coexistence, praising its support for his country during the COVID-19 pandemic and its provision of medical aid.