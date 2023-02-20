ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Speaker of the National Assembly of Nepal, and his delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues of mutual concern, as well as ways of strengthening their bilateral relations, in light of the support of their leaderships.

At the start of the meeting, which was attended by several FNC members, Ghobash welcomed Timilsina and highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two friendly countries, which date back over five decades and were established on mutual understanding and joint interests.

He also noted that Emirati-Nepalese relations have recently developed, most notably in the areas of agriculture, industry, energy, renewable energy, water, tourism, ports and airports.

The two sides then highlighted the importance of the parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and Nepal’s National Assembly and the key role of parliaments in enhancing the coordination between countries.

Timilsina highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries and their peoples and the importance of strengthening their cooperation, especially in parliamentary areas.

He then lauded the UAE’s recent overall development, as well as its prominent global stature and the recognition it receives from the international community for adopting policies based on moderation, tolerance and openness.

