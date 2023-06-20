Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council, who is visiting the UAE as head of an official parliamentary delegation.

During the meeting, which took place at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy, international participation and events that aim to achieve the goals, aspirations and interests of the two countries and their people.

They also highlighted the importance of strengthening the Gulf parliamentary work system and elevating it to broader horizons in all areas to serve the interests of the peoples of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries and their aspirations for development and prosperity.

Ghobash stressed the UAE’s commitment to coordinating and cooperating with other GCC countries, including Qatar, to strengthen GCC solidarity and joint work, serve the interests of both countries and meet the aspirations of GCC countries and their peoples in terms of development, prosperity, security and stability.

The two sides stressed the importance of exchanging bilateral visits that serve common interests, enhance parliamentary cooperation and support the prominent role of UAE and Qatar in ensuring security and stability, achieving progress and prosperity, spreading peace and serving humanity in terms of countries and peoples both regionally and internationally.

Ghobash invited Al Ghanim to attend COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE in November, to boost their cooperation, integration and development in addressing the world's key challenges.

During the event, the UAE will focus on facilitating the global transition to the green economy, achieving sustainability and economic diversity, and boosting growth, he said.

For his part, Al Ghanim highlighted the deep-rooted relations between their countries and lauded the positive developments in their parliamentary ties, reflected by their mutual parliamentary visits and the collaboration and mutual support between members of their parliaments at regional and international parliamentary events, as well as their support for nominations, resolutions and urgent items during Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meetings.