Saqr Ghobash Receives Uzbek Senate Chair

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Tanzila Narbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, at the FNC’s headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues of mutual concern, including ways of strengthening their parliamentary diplomacy, through exchanging visits and improving their coordination on various issues.

The UAE and Uzbekistan have good opportunities to promote commercial and investment exchange, especially in renewable energy, advanced agricultural technology and food security, Ghobash said.

The strategic cooperation between the Uzbek government and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Mubadala will enhance the cooperation between the two countries, he added.

Ghobash and Narbaeva also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), highlighting the mutual interest of their parliaments to achieve security, stability and peace and protect human rights.

The MoU also stresses the importance of enhancing their political, commercial, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and tourism relations, as well as of establishing related parliamentary friendship groups and specialist committees.

It encourages the exchange of expertise in the field of parliamentary action, drafting legislation in commercial, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, scientific, technical and tourism areas, and organising meetings between parliamentary friendship groups.

Narbaeva underscored the importance of advancing the relations between the two friendly countries, most notably their parliamentary ties, as well as of the signing of the MoU, and strengthening their coordination and exchanging expertise.

She also highlighted the key role of parliaments in facilitating the work of governments, most notably in facilitating agreements and drafting legislation. She lauded the progress achieved by the UAE in sustainable development, education, innovation, space and women’s rights, especially the fact that 50 percent of the FNC's members are women.

